NSW reports 262 COVID cases, five deaths

NSW has reported 262 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and at least 72 of those people were circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

Five people have also died – three in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. None were fully vaccinated.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced the Hunter region would enter a one-week lockdown after COVID-19 cases were revealed in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

Three cases were detected in two Hunter schools a day after Chief Health Officer, Kerry Chant warned fragments of the virus had been found in the region’s wastewater system.

Lake Munmorah Public School is closed for cleaning after two students were detected with the virus. One student at Morisset High School has also tested positive.

The unions representing both NSW public and private school teachers are urging the NSW government to delay the return to school of Greater Sydney’s year 12 student on August 16.

The NSW Teachers Federation and the Independent Education Union of Australia joined forces on Thursday to resist the plan, saying it’s premature considering COVID-19 is still surging in Greater Sydney.