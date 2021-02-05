More than 80 homes destroyed in Perth bushfire

The number of homes destroyed by an out-of-control bushfire in Perth’s northeast has been revised.

Up to more than 80 as firefighters battle flames fanned by strong winds for the fourth day.

The massive blaze with a 126-kilometre perimeter has raced northwest across the city’s coastal plain after destroying dozens of homes near the hills town of Wooroloo on Monday night.

Estimates of properties lost started at 56 on Tuesday morning, but by Wednesday that number had grown to 71, with concerns more had been destroyed.

Premier Mark McGowan confirmed those fears yesterday, saying assessment teams had now identified 81 homes lost to the fire.

“The devastation caused by these bushfires is almost too much to comprehend,” he told reporters.

“We’re all thinking of those who’ve lost their homes. In some cases, their livelihoods. It’s devastating.”