Australia
Increase in reports of COVID-19 related racist attacks in Queensland
TVNZ
April 15, 2020 4:28 pm
Image of a woman wearing a face mask. [Source: TVNZ]
Australian authorities say they are disappointed about reports of racist attacks in Queensland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll and Police Minister Mark Ryan have demanded an end to offensive behaviour being directed at some communities.
Queensland authorities are yet to detail the reports of racism.
Article continues after advertisement
Incidents of racism against Chinese Australians have caught the attention of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who this week said the behaviour was just wrong.