Australia

Citizens living overseas could be 'trapped' if they return

| @BBCWorld
August 6, 2021 5:24 pm
[Source: BBC]

Australians living overseas could be “trapped” in Australia if they return, after the nation’s government tightened its border rules without notice.

Since March last year, the country has banned its citizens from leaving the country as part of its Covid strategy.

That restriction has not previously applied to Australians who usually live in other countries.

Article continues after advertisement

But they will now need to apply for an exemption for outbound travel – in line with rules for other Australians.

Australia’s tough border rules have been controversial. Critics say this change – in effect from 11 August – will further punish families and deter citizens from returning.

The government said the measure aimed to reduce the risk of Covid cases entering the country, as it grapples with its worst outbreaks in a year.

Australia already has a weekly limit on incoming travellers and bans foreigners from entry unless they have an exemption. Its policies are among the strictest globally.

