Brisbane lockdown after Delta variant cases

Millions more Australians are now in lockdown as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Authorities have imposed a snap three-day lockdown in south-eastern parts of Queensland, including Australia’s third largest city Brisbane, which began at 16:00 (06:00 GMT) on Saturday.

It is the latest part of the country to reimpose restrictions in a bid to cut COVID infections.

Fewer than 15% of Australians are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Queensland officials reported six new COVID cases there, all linked to a high school student who tested positive on Thursday.

Dr Jeannette Young, chief health officer in Queensland, told reporters they were tracing any contacts of those who had tested positive and said she thought there could be “an enormous number of exposure sites” in Brisbane.

The restrictions imposed are the strictest yet in Queensland. People are only allowed to leave home to buy essential goods or carry out essential work, to exercise or to go for medical treatment.