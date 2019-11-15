Home

Australia to ease COVID-19 curbs in three stages, targets July for full removal

Reuters
May 8, 2020 3:38 pm
The words "Love Syd" are spelled out in rooms at the Shangri-La Hotel amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia. [Source: Reuters]

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus in a three-step process.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the aim is to remove all curbs by July.

Australia imposed strict social distancing restrictions in March, which, coupled with the closure of its borders, is credited with drastically slowing the number of new infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Morrison says Australia’s states and territories will decide when to begin implementing each stage.

