Anthony Albanese makes history with 2022 federal election victory

Incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese is the 12th Labor member to lead Australia. [Source: ABC News]

With a one-in-100 year pandemic and devastating natural disasters setting the backdrop, the 2022 federal election is historic for a variety of reasons.

Labor has won government for the first time in almost nine years, with Anthony Albanese becoming Australia’s 31st prime minister — the 12th person from the Labor Party to hold that title.

Albanese is also the fourth person to serve as deputy prime minister and prime minister, after John McEwen, Paul Keating, and Julia Gillard.

And for the first time since 2007, the ALP has won more seats than the Coalition — they formed a minority government after 2010’s line-ball election, and then lost in 2013.