Aussies raided in alleged AI child abuse case

Two Australians are among 25 people arrested as part of a global operation targeting the alleged production and distribution of child abuse material generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

The AFP charged a QLD man, 31, and a NSW man, 38, as part of Operation Cumberland, which was led by Danish Police and involved Europol and law-enforcement agencies from 19 countries.

The investigation began in Denmark when a Danish national was arrested for allegedly producing and selling AI-generated child abuse material through a subscription service.

Danish law enforcement allegedly identified 273 subscribers and alerted relevant authorities.

The AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE) investigated allegations two Australian men had subscribed to the illegal site and worked with AFP officers in NSW and QLD to gather evidence.

The two men are not believed to know each other.

