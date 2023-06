Attack on Vienna's pride parade prevented

[Source: Reuters]

Austrian security services said they had thwarted a planned attack on Saturday’s pride parade in the capital.

Three suspects between the ages of 14 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of planning to attack the parade in Vienna, which was held to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights and attracted around 300,000 people, officials said.

He did not give details of what the attack would have consisted of, but said items prohibited under Austria’s weapons law were seized in searches carried out at the suspects’ homes.

Vienna police and Austria’s state protection service were involved in the operation.

The three suspects – Austrian citizens with Bosnian and Chechen roots – sympathise with the Islamic State militant group, Haijawi-Pirchner said.