At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site

[Source: Reuters]

At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded by Israeli fire near a food distribution site in southern Gaza on Tuesday, health officials said, in a third day running of chaos and bloodshed to blight the aid operation.

The Israeli military said its forces had opened fire on a group of people they viewed as a threat after they left a designated access route near the distribution centre in Rafah and approached their positions.

It added that it was still investigating what had happened.

The deaths came hours after Israel said three of its soldiers had been killed in fighting in northern Gaza, as its forces pushed ahead with a months-long offensive against Hamas militants that has laid much of the enclave to waste.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports in northern and southern Gaza.

An International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson said its field hospital in Rafah had received 184 casualties, adding that 19 of those were dead upon arrival, and eight died of their wounds shortly after.

Video showed injured people, including at least one woman, being rushed to a medical centre on carts drawn by donkeys.

Health officials said at least 18 more Palestinians were killed in other military strikes in the territory on Tuesday.

The United Nations human rights office in Geneva said on Tuesday that the impediment of access to food relief for civilians in Gaza might constitute a war crime and described attacks on people trying to access food aid as “unconscionable“.

The head of the U.N. agency, Volker Turk, urged a prompt and impartial investigation into the killings.

Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer denied that civilians had been targeted.

“The IDF is doing everything in its power to allow Gazans to get to the humanitarian aid. The IDF is not preventing the arrival of Gazans at humanitarian aid sites. Indeed, we are encouraging it,” Mencer said.

