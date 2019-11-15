Home

At least 11 killed as severe weather hits south

| @BBCWorld
January 13, 2020 6:18 am

At least 11 people have died as a result of severe storms sweeping across parts of the southern US, bringing high winds and heavy rain.

Deaths were reported in the states of Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by power cuts as a result of the storms, while homes have been destroyed and roads flooded.

Article continues after advertisement

Several tornado warnings were in place on Saturday, with Alabama said to be most at risk.

The storms have also brought the threat of ice and snow to parts of the Midwest. Hundreds of flights were cancelled on Saturday at Chicago’s two main airports.

