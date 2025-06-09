Shop N Save backs Lautoka Open Golf Championship for eighth year

[Photo: Supplied]

Shop N Save Supermarket will once again back the 94th Lautoka Open Golf Pro-Am Championship, confirming its role as major sponsor for the eighth consecutive year.

The tournament tees off on Saturday, 4th October 2025, at the historic Lautoka Golf Club.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Shop N Save Supermarket Head of Marketing, Vijay Krishna, said the partnership reflects the company’s values.

“Golf is a sport that represents focus, perseverance, and sportsmanship—values that align with Shop N Save’s mission. Supporting this event is our way of giving back to the community while encouraging the growth of golf in Fiji”.

The championship is one of Fiji’s longest-running sporting events, attracting top professional and amateur golfers from across the region.

Among the confirmed participants is New Zealand–based Anuresh Chandra, who holds an unbeaten record of seven back-to-back Ba Open titles.

The tournament also carries the legacy of former world number one Vijay Singh, who won consecutive Lautoka Open titles in 1981 and 1982 before turning professional.

The championship goes beyond sports, providing tangible benefits for the country, as it boosts Lautoka’s local economy by attracting visitors, increasing demand for accommodation and tourism services. It also raises Fiji’s profile as a regional sporting destination, encouraging repeat tourism and strengthening international sporting ties.

For the community, this sponsorship highlights the role of the private sector in nurturing local talent, creating opportunities for young golfers, and promoting healthier lifestyles.

The Lautoka Golf Club credited Shop N Save’s steadfast support as vital to sustaining the championship’s legacy, which is now approaching its 100-year milestone.