Youngsters impressive in first outing: Bryne

The two Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debutants have been praised for their performance, although they played just a few minutes in the match against the Melbourne Rebels yesterday.

Youngster Phillip Baselala was brought in in place of Frank Lomani, who suffered an injury, while Michael Naitokani also had a few minutes of game time.

Coach Mick Bryne says Natiokani delivered as expected.

“Just a great first touch from Michael; he showed us why we brought him in. He is a very good young player; he moves well; he is finding his way in training; he’s been training hard; and he is learning how to become a professional rugby player.”

Bryne says he is impressed by both Naitokani and Baselala.

He says there sure is a long career ahead of them.

The Fijian Drua will play the Blues at Churchill Park in Lautoka in their next home game.