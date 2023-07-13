Whiteside looks forward to Powerlifting Fiji's future

It was a proud moment for Powerlifter Gardiner Whiteside, who was selected to be the only representative from Fiji and the Pacific at the recent Asian Pacific African Powerlifting Classic Championship in Hong Kong.

He competed in the Under-120kg open weight class amongst heavily experienced lifters and won bronze in the squat and deadlift.

Whiteside says because they weren’t able to land a sponsor and given that the sport is minor in the country, the trip to the championship had to be self-funded.

‘Being able to sort of put the Pacific on the map in terms of powerlifting because all these big European countries dominate this sport is a great experience, and I look forward to more in the future for Powerlifting Fiji as well as the rest of the Pacific.’

Whiteside adds Fiji has great lifters and hopes to secure sponsorships in the near future so that more can go out and represent the country in the sport.

He says he is also willing to represent the country at the South Pacific Games if given the chance.