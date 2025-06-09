Western United players become free agents as club

source: ABC / Website

Western United’s players are now free agents after the A-Leagues club’s men’s and women’s teams were placed in hibernation for this season.

The Australian Professional Leagues on Saturday confirmed the one-year pause after WMG Football Club Limited, the club’s owner and operator, was placed into liquidation last month.

The wind-up process has dragged out, with various reviews and appeals pushed back until next week at the earliest.

Article continues after advertisement

With the men’s and women’s seasons beginning in October, the APL moved to officially put the club on pause ahead of next week’s fixtures announcement.

Players, including star midfielders Angus Thurgate and Dylan Leonard, are now free agents available to rival clubs while the transfer window remains open.

And any club on the hunt for a new coach can add John Aloisi to their list.

“The club needs time to work through these legal and regulatory proceedings and re-establish their financial and operating position, but with the timing and outcome for both up in the air, we need to progress with our plans for season 25/26 without Western United,” APL executive chairman Stephen Conroy said”.

“We see great value in the potential of Western United.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.