Football

West Ham records win and moves to top of table

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 9:51 am

Michail Antonio helped his West Ham side record a 4-1 win over Leicester after scoring a double this morning.

Antonio celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself after scoring his 48th top-flight goal to break Paolo di Canio’s club record.

The 31-year-old added a second four minutes later to wrap up an impressive win for David Moyes’ side.

Article continues after advertisement

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma scored West Ham’s first two goals either side of Ayoze Perez’s dismissal for a stamp on goalscorer Fornals.

Youri Tielemans had briefly given the visitors hope at 2-1 before Antonio’s late double.

Source: BBC

