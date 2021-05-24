Weightlifting Fiji to invite interested lifters

Weightlifting Fiji is planning to hold a program to attract interested lifters to enter the sport.

National coach, Henry Elder says this will be a good opportunity for the public to come down and have a try-out.

Elder says people who have physical attributes will be the right fit for the sport.

Article continues after advertisement

“Like strength, they’re fast, they have a lot of power and they have the built. But then again we have people who can lift but are quite lean but the thing is that we can work on other areas, encouraging people to come forward”

Meanwhile, the lifters are currently training for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Three local lifters are in pole position of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in July.

These lifters competed in a number of qualifying events in the past year, giving them favorable rankings under the International Weightlifting Federation.