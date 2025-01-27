Valuable outing for Weightlifting Fiji to Samoa

Henry Elder

Weightlifting Fiji is set to send three of their top athletes to be part of an intensive training camp in Samoa in the next two weeks.

The team will be travelling together with head coach Henry Elder and association president, Della Shaw.

According to coach Elder, the training camp is part of celebrating the reopening of the Oceania Weightlifting Institute.

Elder says the three-week trip will see these players undergo training, while he and the president of the association will undergo a coaching seminar, from where they will receive their international coaching license for weightlifting.

“So we’ll be sending three athletes, and these are based on the invitation from the mother body, so we have one youth, one junior and one senior athlete. It’s also important for us to be there because apart of the opening, we have this seminar and the presentation of the licenses. The following two weeks, there will be an intensive training camp, organized by the Oceania Institute.”

Elder emphasizes that training alongside the best athletes in the Pacific will be highly beneficial, as these athletes will return and pass on everything they’ve learned to their teammates.

Elder and his team will leave for Samoa in the next two weeks.