Rainibogi up for top award

Weightlifter Taniela Rainibogi has a chance to win the Fiji Sportsman of the Year award for the second successive year.

The 2023 top male athlete has again been nominated by Weightlifting Fiji for the 2024 Fiji Sportsman of the Year.

A full-time weightlifting athlete, Rainibogi’s outstanding accomplishments last year include being a silver medalist at the 2024 Oceania Championships, demonstrating his strength and consistency.

He also gold at the 2024 Elite Invitational Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

The former Levuka Public School student won gold and also broke the clean and jerk record at the Commonwealth Championships, solidifying his dominance in the discipline.

Last year Rainibogi finished 15th at the World Cup in Thailand and 16th at the 2024 IWF World Cup in Bahrain.

Taniela’s Rainibogi’s relentless dedication and record-breaking performances continue to elevate the sport in Fiji, inspiring athletes and fans alike.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be held on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and it will air live and exclusive on FBC 2 starting at 7pm.

