Rainibogi delivers gold and record

The 2023 Fiji Sportsman of the Year, Taniela Rainibogi, won Fiji’s first senior gold at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Rainibogi also set a new Commonwealth clean and jerk record in the 109kg with a lift of 211kg.

The former Levuka Public School student had the crowd on their feet when he got the bar above his head for a good lift

It was a great and emotional moment for Rainibogi because he did it in front of his family and friends.

Fiji’s national anthem was played for the first time as well in the championship following Rainibogi’s achievement.