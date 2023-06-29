Powerlifter Whiteside wins bronze 

[ Source : Powerlifting Fiji] Powerlifter Fiji's Gardiner William Whiteside.

Fiji won a bronze medal at the Asian Pacific African Powerlifting Classic Championship in Hong Kong.

Powerlifter Fiji’s Gardiner William Whiteside has been commended for an outstanding performance at the Championship.

Whiteside who is Fiji’s lone representative to the competition won bronze in the squat and deadlift.

He competed in the under 120kg open weight class amongst heavily experienced lifters.



Overall, he was placed in the 4th position.