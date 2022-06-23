Gold for Cikamatana at Mini Games

Eileen Cikamatana [Source: Australian weightlifting/facebook]

Former Fiji weightlifter Eileen Cikamatana won three gold medals today for Australia at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Cikamatana claimed the three gold medals in the women’s 87kg category.

The Taviya villager from Ovalau who won gold for Fiji at the 2018 Commonwealth Games lifted 110kg in the snatch.

She then managed 140kg in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 250kg.

Cikamatana could become the first woman to win Commonwealth Games gold medals for two different countries in individual events when she competes in Birmingham next month.