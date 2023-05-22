From Tracks to weightlifting for MGM students

[(L-R): Elizabeth Chute and Karen Vulaca]

Two familiar faces in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School athletics team are slowly shifting their focus to weightlifting.

Elizabeth Chute and Karen Vulaca ran for MGM in the Coca-Cola Games last month.

Chute ran in the 100m sub junior girls final while Vulaca was part of the 4x100m that won the final.

National team Weightlifting coach, Henry Elder says they were recommended to him by their athletics coach, Antonio Raboliku.

“We kinda talked about it and after a while we tried them and then here they are.”

The two youngsters are currently in line for the Commonwealth in India and the Under-20 Oceania in Samoa.

The Vanualevu lasses started their training with Weightlifting Fiji last year.