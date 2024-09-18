FNU students lend a hand at the championship

[Source: Weightlifting Fiji/ Facebook]

According to Fiji Weightlifting president Della Shaw, a total of 15 sports science students from the University of Fiji have been helping the association in hosting the Commonwealth Weighting Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Shaw says the university students were placed at different stations and assigned various roles at the championship, and says they have been carrying out their duties well so far.

She adds that being part of the staff at the championship is part of these students’ university tutorials, and she is happy with how they have been carrying roles so far.

“We are using FNU students, plus our athletes. So they are guiding these FNU students, who are sports science students. And I’m very thankful to the FNF Sports Science department for allowing them to come through. We’ve got 15 FNU students and they’re learning something new, and this is to add to their tutorials, I’ve signed their books but they’re learning.”

The championship will conclude this weekend.