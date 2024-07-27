Coach impressed with preparations

Fiji Weightlifting head coach Hendry Elder says his athletes have been producing impressive results during their training sessions over the past few weeks.

Elder’s extended side is currently preparing for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in September, with more than 40 countries expected to compete at the two-week tournament.

He says training has been getting intense over the past few days, as they prepare for their trials later next month.

Elder’s team has been training six days a week, two times a day at the Rabuka Gym for the past few months.

“Very intense, very intense and very exciting at the same time. We’re producing results every week and athletes are doing really well.”

The championship will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.