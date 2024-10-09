We met all the requirements says Lenoa

Fiji was equally surprised by the decision to award Tonga the hosting rights for the 2031 Pacific Games, according to Makarita Lenoa, President of the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee.

Despite presenting a strong, low-risk bid, Fiji lost out in the vote held by the Pacific Games Council, where members ultimately selected Tonga.

Lenoa emphasized that Fiji’s bid, which was athlete-centered and legacy-led, met all the requirements and was presented in partnership with the Fiji government.

“The responsibility to choose the host country is with each individual voting member of the Pacific Games Association.”

The evaluation process conducted in July had highlighted Fiji’s bid as having the least amount of risk compared to those from Vanuatu and Tonga.

Despite the outcome, she reassured Fijian stakeholders that all necessary protocols were followed, and thanked them for their support of Fiji’s bid.