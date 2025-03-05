Wasasala scores brace in Fiji’s opening friendly

Fiji national football team

The Fiji national football team opened their international friendly series in Auckland with a 3-0 win over Auckland United at Keith Hay Park.

Labasa striker Christopher Wasasala initiated the scoring, putting Fiji ahead early in the match.

He then doubled Fiji’s lead in the second half, followed by a goal from former Navua skipper Thomas Dunn.

The match also saw two Fijian Muslim players, Nabil Begg and Mohammed Nabeel, breaking their Ramadan fast.

Play was briefly paused, allowing them to step to the sidelines and observe their fast-breaking ritual.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji national team manager Kartik Reddy commented that the match was good test with an organized side today.

He said that the match provided valuable insight into the team’s shape and structure.

While acknowledging that there was room for improvement, Reddy assured that the coaching staff would address these areas in upcoming training sessions.

Fiji’s next friendly match will be against Eastern Suburbs AFC this Sunday.

