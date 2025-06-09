Vunakece to relish final year in primary school Games

Source: Fiji Sports Council/ Facebook

With this year’s Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games set to be her last, Auki Vunakece is focused not only on winning her events but also on enjoying every moment and creating lasting memories as she prepares to move on to high school next year.

The Year Eight student from Yat Sen Primary School says the past two years of competing have been some of the most memorable experiences of her life. She first took part in the Games as a Year Six student.

The Kadavu lass is representing the Suva One team and will compete in the long jump, 400 metres, and the 4×100 relay.

“My events are 400, long jump and 4×100. So in class six I competed in the 50m, 75m, and the 4×100 relay and in class seven I did 400, long jump and 4×100. My experience has been really good, and I like the Tuckers Ice Cream Games because you get to make new friends and I really enjoy running.”

The Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will be shown live on FBC Sports this Thursday and Friday.

