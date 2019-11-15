Nadera Panthers Volleyball club receives new uniforms

The Nadera Volleyball received a timely donation from Digicel Fiji today.

Club President Mere Qereqeretabua says the donation of a new set of uniforms comes as a blessing for many of their members.

She says the club has never had uniforms before given that majority of the members are unemployed.

Qereqeretabua adds the donation is timely as they prepare for the upcoming Suva Volleyball Association league starting on the 19th of this month as well as the Knockout tournament in October.

Digicel Fiji’s Marketing Manager Liesl Low hopes the sponsorship will help the youths in the Nadera area as they work towards building a crime free lifestyle.

The Nadera Club is an affiliated member of the Suva Volleyball Association and was established to provide a platform for the youths in Nadera to showcase their athleticism and empowerment.