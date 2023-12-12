Vaurasi turns to chess this school break

Lionel Vaurasi

As the school holiday begins, some students have found alternatives to keep themselves engaged.

One of which is the National Chess Tournament that concluded yesterday.

11-year-old, Lionel Vaurasi is thankful for the sport of chess that keeps him busy and active.

Article continues after advertisement

The Year Five student of Yet Sen Primary School also says that it challenges him to be mentally fit.

“I get to participate in these tournaments. It’s fun and challenging and it’s also great fun to practice chess. I have two coaches that teach me to get better and improve and their classes are very fun”



Chess Player, Lionel Vaurasi

Vaurasi is determined to take his interest in chess to a higher level.

“Like to achieve, to get to the open, not only stay in the primary, and from this tournament, I think I could do better from my wins and losses.”

Varausi has thanked his parents for their constant support and is hoping to represent the country in chess tournaments in the near future.