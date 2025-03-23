USA Tour up next for Saratibau

A tour to the United States of America in the next few months is the next step in Aminiasi Saratibau’s boxing journey as he represents the country.

Training has been tough for the 25-year-old, especially in balancing the sport with other commitments.

However, the Tailevu lad says he has been able to make a name for himself in the sport, thanks to the support of his family back in the village.

Saratibau’s journey in the sport is nothing short of impressive.

“I still have so much to learn, and since then, I have learned a lot in the sport. My parents, along with my coach and the national coach, have motivated me a lot. They’ve really pushed me to my limits. So now, I am preparing for the USA tour later this year.”

The former Tilak High School student is a bronze medalist at the 2023 Pacific Games and has represented Fiji at the Paris Olympic Qualifiers in Thailand last year.

An elite Fiji Amateur Boxing squad will be departing for the tour over the next few months.

