Ultimate showdown LIVE on FBC's viti.plus

Great news for fans as Bluewater Boxing Promotions’ upcoming event will be streamed live on FBC’s viti.plus for overseas viewers.

Promoter Sameer Khan is grateful for the partnership, saying it’s an opportunity to showcase local talent.

Logistics are being finalized, and he looks forward to strong local support and overseas viewership.

“First I thank FBC for partnering with us for pay-per view for international fans who are in overseas countries, since the line-up has been finalised there is not much days to go and all the bouts are exciting and interesting.”

Khan says they have seen tremendous support from overseas fans eager to watch via pay-per-view.

He’s grateful for the FBC partnership and looks forward to future collaborations.

Delayed local coverage will also be available.

The Ultimate Showdown is at Suva’s Vodafone Arena on the 22nd.