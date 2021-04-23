Training venue worry for national swimmers

National swimming reps will have to once again look for venues for their individual training.

Following the cancellation of sporting events due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, the federation has had to postpone its Olympic qualifying event.

Federation official Trisa Cheer says attempts to request for the availability of training centers for its three athletes in Suva had been futile.

“Some of them are really down at the moment cause they’ve trained hard and they looked forward to this competition where most of them probably had been tapering off but now I think they would have to go back to when it was originally locked down where they would have to either find time to go and train at the sea or find a private pool where they could train and also do their gym work”.

The qualifiers which was supposed to be held tomorrow has now been shifted to 21st May.