Top 28 to face off in Suva Rugby play-off

The top 28 teams of the Tau Sports Suva 10s competition has been confirmed and will face off next weekend.

Police, Navy, Eastern Saints, Covenant Brothers, and Army are some of the favorites that will feature next Saturday.

Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says this will be an avenue for selectors to pick out the best players for the provincial competition.

“This is also a platform for Suva to select its Skipper Cup defense squad for next season. Also this is an opportunity for the FRU selectors as well, if they see some new talents, then they can always draft them through the available national pathway.”

The top 14 teams from each round will face on Saturday along with the women’s finals.