Tirau, Valevou make the cut

Young Ba footballer Penisoni Tirau continues his rise on the international scene, having been named as one of the 14 local players in the Fiji side for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Having made his senior debut in the Prime Ministers Cup in the Solomon Islands in December, is now selected for the WCQ semi-final against the mighty New Zealand All Whites in Wellington on March 21st.

Coach Rob Sherman has also recalled Rewa’s Epeli Valevou, who has been impressive for his club.

Six players including Sterling Vasconcellos and Thomas Dunn from Eastern Suburbs will join the side in New Zealand, bringing the team number to 20.

A further eight players will trial in New Zealand after which the final team will be named.

Fiji plays three warm-up matches before the match against the All Whites.

The Fiji vs NZ game will be at 6 pm, before New Caledonia plays Tahiti at 2 pm.

