Tewa set for Olympics

Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa

Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa is set to represent Fiji at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The former Nakasi High School student aims to build on his impressive performances at the World Indoor Championships in Scotland.

Tewa also helped Fiji secure a gold medal in the 4x400m relay and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the Oceania Athletics Championships.

The athletics competitions will kick off on August 1st, with Tewa expected to compete in the first round of the 100m on August 3rd.