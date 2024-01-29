Tennis needs the next generation: Sinner

Italy's Jannik Sinner [Source: Reuters]

Jannik Sinner said he was ready for the pressure and expectation that came with being a Grand Slam champion after becoming the first Italian to win the Australian Open by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Being forced to come from two sets down in a first Grand Slam final would test the nerves of any player but the 22-year-old dealt with the pressure in the ice-cool manner with which he has met all success, and failure, over his young career.

Sinner had been widely tipped as a potential Grand Slam champion at Melbourne Park this year after finishing last season as the hottest player on the ATP Tour.

He followed that by leading Italy to their first Davis Cup title in late November and on Sunday Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was quick to offer her congratulations.

Sinner said representing Italy was perhaps the most important part of his triumph.

The closest Sinner got to betraying real emotion in his post-match media appearances was when he spoke about the way his parents had supported his dream but not put any pressure on him.

That said, he felt he was more than ready for the attention and expectation that joining the Grand Slam winners’ club would bring.