Umpire rescues Medvedev after Russian forgets score

Russia's Daniil Medvedev [Source: Reuters]

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev was being pushed so hard by Frenchman Alexandre Muller in their Wimbledon second-round clash on Centre Court yesterday that he lost track of the score.

After losing a point to trail 6-3 in a tiebreak the Russian sat down on his court-side chair thinking he had already lost the opening set to his 102nd-ranked opponent.

He was then informed by the umpire that he was actually still alive in the first set and he returned to the baseline, only to lose the next point anyway and fall behind.

Despite losing that tiebreak it all turned out OK for Medvedev as he hit back to reach the third round by winning the next three sets in a row.

It was a tough workout for Medvedev who was extended well beyond three hours, but he was happy to survive a potential banana skin and reach the third round.

Muller had clearly done his homework and chucked in the odd underarm serve with Medvedev standing to receive serve from his customary position, well behind the baseline.