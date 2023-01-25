Tennis

Tsitsipas through to semi-finals

BBC Sport

January 25, 2023 6:00 am

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen Khachanov. [Source: BBC Sport]

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to set up an Australian Open semi-final with Karen Khachanov.

Greek third seed Tsitsipas reached his fourth Melbourne semi-final in five years with a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win.

Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, had been one of the surprise packages of the tournament having beaten two top-12 seeds to make the quarter-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

The 21-year-old had previously never won a Grand Slam match.

 

 

 

FNPF achieves investment growth during COVID-19

Government maintains authority, says AG

Ministry clarifies exam results release dates

Consumer Council to push for regulatory changes

FCCC to partner with Consumer Council

FCS boosts awareness campaign

AG advises President of legal avenues

PM expresses gratitude to Ardern

President to open parliament next Friday

Government appoints ATS board, says AG

Details of Mercy Commission meeting out soon

Seven dead in another California mass shooting

Fiji U17 primed for semi-final clash

Top three finish needed

Nicolas Jackson: Bournemouth agree £20.3m deal for Villarreal forward

Two teams confirmed for Hockey semis

Three arrested for alleged homophobic chanting

Tsitsipas through to semi-finals

Seven reported killed in two shootings in northern California

We need to work hard and smart: Gollings

Specialist coach on a mission

Suva-Nausori residents face another water disruption

Trbojevic thriving in USA

FCCC reviews Act

Disney exec made six figures a day for the three months he worked there

Brendan Fraser calls out bias against obese people

USPSA welcomes release of grant payment by Government

Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall

Spotify to trim 6% of workforce in latest tech layoffs

Ed Sheeran surprises Kiwi superfan at rural Wairarapa pub

Crypto lender Genesis optimistic it can resolve creditor disputes

Beyoncé divides fans with Dubai live show

Death toll from California massacre rises to 11

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter reveals that she has a daughter

China's 'North Pole' sees record cold temperatures

AG says his meeting with the Chief Justice is confidential

Police probe body find

Fiji and China further enhance their cooperation

Minister praises FWRM’s contributions

Strong focus on education: Radrodro

Daugunu replaces Sauturaga

Over 500 court cases against traders

Afazal cleared, Vosagaga in doubt

Nagata to replace Sayed-Khaiyum in Parliament

For first-term Georgia prosecutor a historic decision looms in Trump election investigation

Baselala awarded full-time Drua contract

World Athletics proposes new transgender eligibility rules

AG defends appointment of FBC Chair

Egypt zoo overhaul plan raises animal welfare fears

Fiji and the UK to foster stronger ties

Poland increases pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

Consumer Reports urges dark chocolate makers to reduce lead, cadmium levels

Transgender actress excited about new role

Alec Baldwin slammed for photo caption of wife and 6yo son

Afghanistan professor on girls' education: 'Men must stand up for women'

Ankle injury fails to deter Kumar

Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates

Australian Prime Minister lauds Bainimarama's accomplishments

Coalition government communicates daily: AG

Fiji Pearls training camp gets underway

Kane equals Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer

Shailene Woodley Reflects on "S--tty" Chapter After Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO bid after Quran burning protest

Japan PM says country on the brink over falling birth rate

Rita Ora slams rumours of ‘throuple’

Elon Musk testifies again in trial over controversial tweet

Blue Ivy takes stage with mom Beyoncé in Dubai

Hero who disarmed gunman had never seen a real gun

Applications for transportation assistance closes today

Attempts to involve the RFMF Commander claims AG

FCCC calls for more submissions

RFMF Commander pays courtesy call on PM

32 percent increase in complaints

Sayed-Khaiyum tight-lipped on CID visit

California police search shooter's home seeking motive for Asian dance hall massacre

Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Rublev

Dramatic comebacks in NBA matches

Germany, Korea through to quarter-finals

Police investigate alleged rape of infant

Spotify to announce layoffs as soon as this week

Turaga challenges Sayed-Khaiyum to file constitutional redress

Human Rights activist files complaint against Bainimarama

Injured players expected to return

Suspect found dead after dance studio attack

FCCC works on establishing PCRN

Netball Fiji launches website

Samples still in the lab for analysis

Brooke Shields reveals she was sexually assaulted decades ago

NZ police continues partnership with Fiji Police

Wakeham joins Koroisau at Wests Tigers

Hathaway, McKenzie anchor stylish adaptation of ‘Eileen’

Protests in Peru becoming more violent

Pacific Education Ministers meets in March

In ‘Shortcomings,’ a chance for nuanced AAPI representation

Government can save, says Narube

Pope calls for end to violence in Peru

Workshop provides youth with historical knowledge

Euro nears nine-month peak as ECB hawks let fly

NZ's incoming PM calls Ardern abuse 'abhorrent'

CID questions former AG

Kumar emphasizes on discipline ahead of semis

Non-compliance is higher in rural areas: Abraham

Germany would not block Poland sending tanks to Ukraine: Minister

Avatar crosses $2 billion mark in worldwide box office

Villagers to benefit from water project in Navua

Solo-Mums Project introduces evangelism programme

Fiji down to 8th place, in Pool D for Sydney

Rudr Prasad secures Blitz Chess title

There’s history to chase: Dolphins recruit Gildart

Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show

PRF acknowledges PM’s efforts in waste management

The Last Wish’ shows what a panic attack can feel like

Jamaica under scrutiny for fraud scandal that hit Usain Bolt

Transnational crime remains a constant battle

FNPF Member Forum begins tomorrow

Every child deserves a chance at life: Tabuya

Kanye West reportedly travelling to Australia to meet his new wife’s family

Finance Minister refutes publication

Erdogan says Turkish elections to be held on May 14

Actor Jeremy Renner broke over 30 bones in snow plough accident

Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party

Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living

Kemu Valetini on short term contract with Drua

Favorites bundled out of Australian Open

Gunners still in control of league title race

Labour urges probe into claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan guarantee

NZ, Spain through to quarter-final

Reinstating ATS workers will be unconstitutional: Sayed-Khaiyum

Sayed-Khaiyum against the use of vernacular in parliament

More children to go through life-saving surgeries

It is okay to be Chinese: PM

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone thrill at Auckland Mt Smart

Monterey Park shooting: Local residents in shock and sorrow

Argentina wins Hamilton 7s

NZ to face Fiji in U17 semi-final

Site clearing commences for Tavela upgrading project

Band helps raise funds for back to school

Black Ferns win Hamilton 7s Womens title

Fiji U17 a match away from World Cup

Six more classified documents seized at Biden home

Mercy Commission discussions ongoing, says AG

Diggers intended to construct farm roads vandalised

Over 50 injured in Peru as protests cause 'nationwide chaos'

Budget for new ministries questioned

Vosarogo hits out at the former AG

Jalal receives international award

Fijiana taken out by Great Britain

Australia takes Fiji out

Top seed Swiatek and Gauff out of Australian Open

India asks Twitter to block links of BBC film critical of Modi

Injury still a concern for Baby Bula Boys

FRCS to be seen as collaborative organization: Prasad

Smith stuns Eubank in Manchester with stoppage win

PS appointment concerning, says Sayed-Khaiyum

Sundance goes wild for sexy corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Several arrests following drug operations

Duo arrested for alleged vehicle theft

Late professor Brij Lal’s ashes to be interred in Labasa

Time’s Up to halt operations, shift resources to legal fund

Brazil's army chief sacked after congress riots

Argentina upset Fiji in quarter-final

High egg prices should be investigated, U.S. farm group says

Sydney beaches close after shark attacks dolphin

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

Musk says higher priced Twitter subscription won't carry ads

Fijiana bows out

Uphill battle looms for New Zealand's next PM

As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets ‘gets louder’

Having control will be the focus says Gollings

Ferguson scores late goal for Brighton

COC to decide tribunal judge: Turaga

Djokovic defies all odds in Australian Open

Rabuka hopeful of Kiribati’s return to PIF

Opposition concerned about uncertainty in TELS repayments

Former AG claims assault on the constitution

Fiji, Fijiana through to quarter-finals

Fijiana thrash PNG as Rokotuisiga scores four on debut

Fiji to preserve Pacific and its people: PM

No unfair dismissal of workers: Turaga

Demand for commercial lots in Labasa

California celebrates first official Lunar New Year

Unions pleased with Ministry’s commitment

Solo-Mums Project resumes

Marama starts season, Skipper in June

Despite tear gas, Peru protesters vow to keep demonstrating

Fiji remain undefeated in pool stage

Fijiana falls to host

No Leopard tanks for Ukraine as NATO allies fail to agree

Måneskin show the dark side of fame' on new album

UK PM fined for not wearing seatbelt

‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer has arrived

Kubuna-I-Wai welcomes AG

Investors to be given equal opportunity: Kamikamica

Double win in the bag for Fiji

Play to our strengths: Timo

WAF working to restore water

Project to benefit over 50 people

‘Ted Lasso’ will return to make us believe again this spring

Fijiana put on a show in first win

Musk on trial says his tweets don’t always affect Tesla stock