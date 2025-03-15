Tennis

Swiatek to face Russian teen Andreeva in Indian Wells semi-finals

Reuters

March 15, 2025 12:05 pm

Iga Swiatek. [Source: Reuters]

Two-time Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek avenged her shock Paris Olympics loss to Zheng Qinwen with a 6-3 6-3 win over the Chinese eighth seed, setting up a semi-final against 17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva in the California desert.

In the men’s draw, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz put on a show with his acrobatic shotmaking under the lights to close out the day’s action, overcoming a 4-1 second-set deficit to defeat Francisco Cerundolo 6-3 7-6(4).

Swiatek, one of the gold medal favourites when she lost to eventual champion Zheng in the Paris semis last year, converted all five of her break-point chances during a 94-minute match that was interrupted multiple times to dry the court.

Up next for defending champion Swiatek, who has dropped just 12 games across her four matches will be Andreeva after the ninth seed’s 7-5 6-3 win over Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Andreeva beat Swiatek convincingly en route to the title in Dubai last month and is the youngest woman to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

The Russian continued to live up to the hype around her, playing a relentless brand of tennis to extend her win streak to 10 matches.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka hit a sensational running backhanded winner on match point to beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3 and set up an Australian Open final rematch with American Madison Keys, who steamrolled Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-1.

