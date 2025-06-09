Tennis

Swiatek outplayed by Rybakina in WTA Finals

Reuters

November 4, 2025 6:10 am

Source: Reuters

An error-prone Iga Swiatek went down 3-6 6-1 6-0 to Elena Rybakina in the WTA Finals on Monday, as the world number six registered her second win in a row to rise to the top of their group in Riyadh.

World number two Swiatek made 36 unforced errors in the last two sets while Rybakina made 17, with the Kazakh player getting her first win over the six-time Grand Slam champion in their last five meetings to edge closer to the semi-finals.

“It was difficult to be down, but in the second set I pushed myself, the serve improved. Really happy that I stepped in and played better in each point,” said Rybakina, who beat Amanda Anisimova in straight sets on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Swiatek made a dominant start to win the first three games as she targeted Rybakina’s body with her serves, while the sixth seed’s backhand returns often hit the net. Swiatek looked in control as she took the first set 6-3.

However, the Pole’s double fault and an unforced error gave an early break to Rybakina, who then held her serve with an ace to go 3-0 up in the second set.

Wimbledon champion Swiatek was left frustrated when she made three successive unforced errors as Rybakina broke again to go 5-1 up, sealing the set in her favour.

Swiatek continued to struggle, making 17 more unforced errors as Rybakina handed her a bagel in the third set.

Rybakina will face Madison Keys in her last match in the round-robin Group Serena Williams while Swiatek, who beat Keys on Saturday, takes on Anisimova. Americans Keys and Anisimova play each other later on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Rise in stroke cases among youth

First home initiative extended to families living in informal settlement

Nabavatu construction works continue as cyclone season approaches

Stronger measures in place to reduce road accidents  

Yasawa airport study boosts island connectivity

Rabuka emphasizes sustainable growth and stronger Pacific trade partnerships

Bulitavu clears $US27M funding terms

Fijians to remain vigilant, says NDMO

Justice Minister to give evidence in Nakarawa’s tribunal hearing

Man remanded in custody for allegedly importing drugs from Brazil

Tubuna urges villages to strengthen development plans

Pacific communities urged to get vaccinated as measles cases rise in NZ

Rugby building better men, says Malolo coach

Turuva focused on Tigers future amid PNG NRL excitement

Samoa ready to create history

Yedlin signs contract extension with Real Salt Lake

Swiatek outplayed by Rybakina in WTA Finals

Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 28 in Jamaica

PNG’s NRL inclusion can boost Pacific Rugby League growth

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs transferred to New Jersey prison

Union raises alarm over unsafe transport for hotel workers

Fiji to open U-17 World Cup campaign tomorrow

Fiji joins push for regional resilience

Government expands MSME’s support to resource owners

Fire at shop in Mexico kills 23

Volavola signs with Reds

Reese Witherspoon admits anxiety is key to her success

AI song generator Udio offers brief window for downloads after Universal settlement upsets users

Trump tells military to prepare for 'action' against Islamist militants in Nigeria

Singing jockey Dolan keeps it simple in Cup spotlight

One suspect in train stabbings as rail worker critical

State ordered to explain late disclosures in Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma case

Ukrainian children among victims of deadly Russian missile attacks

‘King of K-pop’ Lee Soo Man on his career, a global industry and what’s next

Kativerata highlights lack of development pathways in rugby league

Fijian footballers earn OFC placement in Auckland

Lees hopes to continue Williams success in Melbourne Cup

Haaland shines with double as Manchester City beat Bournemouth

Australia's Head released from T20 squad for red-ball warmup for Ashes

PM responds to e-ticketing chaos

Israeli air strike kills four in Lebanon, straining fragile ceasefire

‘Regretting You’ and ‘Black Phone 2’ neck-in-neck on slow Halloween box office weekend

FICAC confirms step forward in Pryde extradition

India wins first Women's Cricket World Cup

Fiji moves to sign UN cybercrime treaty

Rabuka highlights Pacific unity and trade focus

Plans for new Labasa Inter-island vessel bus depot

Bus accident injures 50

Colombia’s ELN rebels face US drug threats amid push for peace talks

Government accelerates evacuation centre rollout

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, USGS says

Pine project revives island incomes

Four arrested in drug bust

UN and Police call for public support towards new Police Act

WRFL launches I-Recycle station to boost recycling and waste management

Nigeria open to US help against Islamist insurgents with conditions

Trump demolishes East Wing for new White House ballroom

Hamas says it will hand over three more hostage bodies

Fifteen essential films show many faces of war

Malolo gives thanks after historic Skipper Cup triumph

FRU upholds tournament integrity and welfare in decision

Drugs now used to enhance productivity: Rabuku

Rewa’s journey built on discipline and unity: Buksh

Dairy demand gap

Education to conduct budget audit

Fiji's tourism faces competition

India supports sugar industry and youth development through expertise

Ministers urge year-round breast cancer awareness

Barrett brothers are doubts for All Blacks test in Scotland

FHTA and FRCS team up for budget briefings

$10K donated to cancer fight

Sinner seizes Paris Masters crown to reclaim world number one ranking

PM clarifies several women applied for ambassadorial roles

Naitasiri looks ahead despite final loss

Expect reforms to the corruption watchdog

Tailevu’s livewire hooker joins Drua training camp

MoH warns of seasonal flu increase; steps up surveillance

Officers to receive training on new powers: Tudravu

Tailevu people urged to utilize resources

Sinner powers past Zverev into Paris Masters final

Joint inspection ensures sustainable development at Laucala

New Zealand's Jamieson back for West Indies T20s, Henry rested

John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan as latter calls him “rockstar”

Obama criticizes Trump, backs Democrats in key U.S. governor races

Two more charged in connection with Louvre jewel heist

Netflix and YRF partner to stream over 50 years of Bollywood classics worldwide

Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert hit by theft spree

Nine injured as giant hail, wild weather smashes Australia's east

Uluibau credits faith and team spirit

Drug cartels infiltrate licit businesses across Fiji and the Pacific

Curriculum review team to be appointed soon

Ravalaca credits faith and mindset

Fiji’s economic growth to moderate post-rebound

Pacific Eye Institute commits to strengthening regional eye health

Two arrested after multiple people stabbed on UK train, police say

Anees Bazmee confirms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

Pioneer graduates celebrate at MLTC

Two dead, several injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s next with Sooraj Barjatya goes on floors

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

Liverpool snap losing streak, Wolves' misery continues, Diallo saves Man Utd

Pacific Islands now an established domestic market for drugs

Levuka-i-Daku youth drug watch

Fiji strengthens immunization efforts to eliminate more diseases

FETA unveils 2025 theme celebrating Fiji’s tourism success

Namosi pays tribute to late coach

Fiji - Germany reaffirm partnership on climate and development

Relentless Arsenal beat Burnley to stretch Premier League lead

Ravalaca wins WBA Oceania belt

Binnu Singh wins

Morini floors Ali

Senidoko is new BCF super middleweight champ

India's Rohit stops Nabua

Hoodha beats Nanovu on points

Charlie Sheen clarifies 'sex with men' comments

Hurricane Melissa causes widespread damage across Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba

Malolo slays another giant, creates history

Drua to face provincial select in historic pre-season clash

Foreign deportees behind Fiji's international drug cartel links

GCC meet to discuss London visit

Trump says US, Canada will not restart trade talks

Andrew, the civilian formerly known as ‘prince,’ faces an uncertain future

Climate change spurs action as Fiji opens new disease testing lab

Fiji strengthens leadership in ocean and climate action

Nadi wins U20 title in thriller

Nasilasila ineligible for final

Apple shares rise after strong holiday sales forecast

Vermont town draws ‘Beetlejuice’ fans to iconic horror movie site

Arsenal oppose Palace request to reschedule League Cup tie

800 Fijians benefit from ITEC training

Namosi end Suva’s reign

Student visas used as Australia pathway amid skills drain

End of an era for Naitasiri trio

PM confirms return of former DPMs if acquitted

Laptops empower students’ digital literacy

Run for Climate unites Fiji and EU ahead of Global Summit

Disney pulls ABC, ESPN and more from YouTube TV as talks break down

Bati confident ahead of Pacific Bowl final

The long and unexpected afterlife of the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest

Trump says he is not considering strikes within Venezuela

Kiwis don't want to let Pacific title chance slip again

A narrow Pacific waterway is at the heart of U.S. plans to choke China’s vast navy

Malolo is a good side says Vakatawa

DPM reaffirms stability and unity of Coalition Government

SODELPA strengthens teams, eyes election gains

Ministries work together to formalize informal settlements

Tuiwaqairatu out for redemption tonight

Fiji declared free of trachoma as a public health problem

Fiji Hardwood appoints first local CEO, first woman chair

Saim, Faheem ease Pakistan to nine wicket T20 win over South Africa

Wardens edge Police in tight Ratu Cakobau Bowl battle

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seeks speedy appeals court hearing while he serves a 4-year sentence

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 13, with 11 others missing

Government allocates land for Tailevu Provincial Office development

Big turnout expected for Skipper Cup finals

William and Kate win privacy case against French magazine over family holiday photos

Clark fights his way from prison to the ring

FHL returns over five times initial capital to shareholders

Health minister urges public to stay alert as viral infection spreads

Flu deaths exceed COVID as vaccination rates plummet

Final Melbourne Cup field to be confirmed tomorrow

Tourism Minister reaffirms confidence in Fiji’s fight against drugs

Spurs off to first 5-0 start in team history

Gavoka commends Tourism Fiji as new CEO takes the helm

Consumer Council, Growers Fund team up to protect farmers’ finances

League's eligibility rules will stay after Pacific rise

Minimalist thriller ‘Hallow Road’ lets your imagination run wild

Cyclone Montha damage estimated at $603 million, Indian state says

Fuel and LPG prices set to rise from tomorrow

FHL forecasts $1 billion growth

Universal Music and AI song tool Udio settle lawsuit

President meets with Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Palace

History made after Australian-first treaty passes

A ‘Call of Duty’ movie is in the works with Peter Berg and Taylor Sheridan

US government shutdown stalls FBI investigations

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau seen together following respective separations

Rokotuisawa and Vakacabeqoli starts for Naitasiri

FHL tower marks new era for indigenous business

Chennai Bulls set to charge into Coral Coast 7s

FAA delaying flights at Dallas, DC airports over air traffic staffing

Environment Minister takes over as Pacific political champion for climate finance

You can thank Elvis for Elvira, Cassandra Peterson says

Ratu ready to rock in heavyweight showdown

Wellness coalition to address pressing health related challenges

Fiji launches third national climate plan ahead of COP30

Apprentice jockey Jakes dies aged 19

Sex, dating and consent made simple

Government dental outreach brings oral health care to remote islands

Maradona statue rides through Naples as city remembers Argentine great

Calls for action after anti-religious remarks surface

Ministry commends Fulton College’s vision for Agricultural engagement

King Charles strips brother Andrew of titles and his mansion

How ‘Love is Blind’ is reshaping global views on love, from Japan to Brazil

A look at Prince Andrew’s antics and scandals that have tried royal patience for decades

Australia holds firm as foreign aid cuts hit Pacific

Speed cameras expose thousands of offenders

Ministry goes paperless with 24-hour approvals

Rodrigues-powered India stun Australia to reach World Cup final

Sia's estranged ex accuses her of being unfit parent

Hurricane Melissa kills 29 in Caribbean, heads toward Bermuda