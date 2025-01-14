Suva tennis expands outreach to uncover young talent

[Source: Suva Tennis/Facebook]

Suva Tennis is ramping up efforts to uncover and nurture young tennis talent across Fiji through an expanded school outreach program.

The initiative, aimed at identifying promising players at an early age, will involve partnerships with schools and private lessons for standout talents.

With a vision to elevate the sport’s prominence in Fiji, Suva Tennis PR officer Manuha’apai Qaqaturaga says they are also seeking sponsors to ensure the program’s success throughout 2025.

“So far, Suva Tennis has many plans upcoming. We’ve started reaching out to schools for one term, and we’re looking for sponsors to help us continue this effort throughout 2025.”

The program is designed not only to foster athletic skill but also to build a stronger tennis community in Fiji by encouraging participation and providing professional coaching.

Suva Tennis is optimistic that these efforts will lay the foundation for future champions who can represent Fiji on the global stage.