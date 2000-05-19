Sinner drawn in packed top half at French Open

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

World number one Jannik Sinner, making his return to Grand Slam action following a doping suspension, was placed in a loaded top half of the French Open draw on Thursday alongside Novak Djokovic and last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev.

Sinner, beaten by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the Italian Open final on Sunday in his comeback tournament, could face 24-times Grand Slam champion Djokovic in the semi-finals.

The top half of the draw also includes several French hopefuls, including a possible second round against the darling of the Paris crowd, Richard Gasquet, in the Frenchman’s farewell tournament.

Alcaraz and Sinner, who have claimed the last five Grand Slam titles between them, face potentially tricky first rounds with the Italian meeting France’s Arthur Rinderknech and the defending champion playing Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori.

Jack Draper of Britain, seeded fifth, could play Sinner in the last eight while Djokovic may face German Zverev for a place in the semis.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek, who is struggling for form, will open her campaign against Slovakian Rebecca Sramkova and faces a potential semi-final against world number one Aryna Sabalenka, after a quarter-final clash with last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Belarusian Sabalenka takes on Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in the opening round.

A first-round match to watch will feature Japan’s Naomi Osaka, a four-times Grand Slam champion, and Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa.

On the other side of the draw, second seed Coco Gauff will start her campaign against Australian Olivia Gadecki with a possible all-American semi-final looming against Jessica Pegula, the third seed.

Another American, Madison Keys, could stand in the way of Gauff in the quarter-finals.

