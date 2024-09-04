Navarro denies Badosa, books spot in U.S. Open semi-finals

[Source: Reuters]

American Emma Navarro produced a stunning second-set fightback to move into her first Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-2 7-5 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa as her breakout season continued at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

In a battle of New York-born baseliners, Navarro, who beat defending champion Coco Gauff in the previous round, stunned a suddenly error-prone Badosa by winning 24 of the last 28 points of the match to wrap up victory in 72 minutes.

Navarro admitted that she came into the match having learned plenty from her run at Wimbledon, where she also beat Gauff in the fourth round before suffering a lopsided defeat to Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals.

Navarro consolidated an early break to go 3-0 up and leaned on her remarkable forehand while turning aside the two break points she faced to secure the first set in convincing fashion.

Badosa, flying the Spanish flag but born in New York, opened up a 4-1 double break lead in the second set and looked poised to force a decider after a routine hold put her ahead 5-1 before enduring a stunning collapse.

The 26th seed, whose U.S. Open lead-up included a title in Washington and run to the semi-finals at Cincinnati, twice failed to serve out the set while Navarro twice held to love to pull ahead before closing out the match with her fifth break.

Navarro has found another gear in 2024 after having never advanced past the second round at a Grand Slam prior to this year.

The American has reached the third round or better at all four Grand Slams, including a fourth-round finish at Roland Garros and a quarter-final showing at Wimbledon.

Up next for Navarro will be either two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, or Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who is seeded seventh.