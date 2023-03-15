Medvedev overcomes injury to reach Indian Wells quarters

Daniil Medvedev [Source: BNP Paribas Open]

Daniil Medvedev shook off a mid-match ankle injury to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals with a gutsy 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

This extends his winning streak to 17 matches.

It was an impressive effort from the fifth-seeded Russian whose tournament appeared over when he crashed to the court in the second set with what initially appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

While Medvedev was able to continue and advance to the Indian Wells last eight for the first time, he said that he now expected to feel considerable pain and would likely have a scan on the ankle to assess the damage.