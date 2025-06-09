Draper ends season early after arm injury setback

Source: Reuters

Britain’s Jack Draper has called time on his season after an arm injury that also forced him to withdraw from the U.S. Open, he said on Monday.

Fifth seed Draper pulled out of the tournament before his second-round meeting with Zizou Bergs in late August after first overcoming Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez.

Draper’s appearance at Flushing Meadows was his first singles event since a second-round exit at Wimbledon last month, with the 23-year-old admitting he had been unsure whether he would recover in time from a bruised humerus in his serving arm.

It now appears the comeback may have come too soon for the world number seven.

“Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025,” he said in a message on social media.

Draper also reached the semi-finals of last year’s U.S. Open before losing to eventual winner Jannik Sinner.

