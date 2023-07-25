Dominic Thiem ekes out win in Croatia

[Source: Reuters]

Austria’s Dominic Thiem defeated qualifier Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion, Thiem continues to forge a comeback path after a wrist injury and multiple other ailments in recent years. Thiem — now ranked just No. 112 in the world — saved all six break points he faced Monday and overcame five double faults.

In a battle of Croatian wild cards, 17-year-old Dino Prizmic beat Duje Ajdukovic 6-1, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour win. Prizmic won the boys’ singles title at the French Open last month.

Japan’s Taro Daniel rallied past Spanish wild card Martin Landaluce 1-6, 7-5, 6-2, and Alexei Popyrin of Australia beat Benjamin Bonzi of France 6-4, 7-5.

Hamburg European Open

Serbia’s Laslo Djere upset No. 6 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the first round in Germany.

Djere won five straight points in the first-set tiebreaker to take control, finishing the match with 27 of 36 first-service points won (75 percent).

Daniel Altmaier of Germany defeated France’s Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-4, while Luca Van Assche won a battle of two Frenchmen, topping Alexandre Muller 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Argentina’s Guido Pella was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 winner over Brazilian Thiago Monteiro.