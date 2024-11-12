Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat in ATP Finals opener

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his men's singles group stage match against Norway's Casper Ruud [Source: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock 6-1 7-5 defeat against Norway’s Casper Ruud in his opening match at the ATP Finals as the Spaniard’s hopes of winning the year-end title for the first time suffered a big blow.

The round-robin format of the eight-man event means he could still crown a standout year in style, but the third seed has left himself with little margin for error in his remaining group matches and will need to find a higher level.

World number seven Ruud, who had lost all four of his previous meetings against Alcaraz, saved break points in the opening game but dominated the first set from then on as surprising errors flowed from the Spaniard’s racket.

Article continues after advertisement

Alcaraz responded positively to move 5-2 ahead in the second set, breaking serve with a deft volley, and was two points from levelling the match only to capitulate.

He dropped serve at 5-3 and looked forlorn as Norwegian Ruud roared to victory, winning the last five games.

Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon titles this year, is hoping to become the first Spaniard to win the prestigious year-ending title since Alex Corretja in 1998.

Ruud failed to convert his first two match points but closed it out at the third attempt to put himself in a strong position in the John Newcombe group which continues later on Monday when Germany’s Alexander Zverev takes on Russian Andrey Rublev.

The 21-year-old made 34 unforced errors against Ruud with his usually destructive forehand misfiring and most of the drop shots he attempted either finding the net or being dispatched easily by the grateful Norwegian.

Ruud, who reached the final in 2022 when he lost to Novak Djokovic, said Alcaraz had been suffering with a cold in Turin.