Teen paddler Nikita Rouse set to represent Fiji at Pacific Mini Games

At just 16-years-old, Nikita Rouse is quickly making waves in the world of va’a and she is set to represent Fiji at the upcoming Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this month.

Having already made two appearances for Fiji earlier this year at international tournaments, Nikita is the youngest member of the 22-strong Team Fiji paddling squad.

Her journey to va’a wasn’t straightforward.

“I started paddling three years ago for Vuna Canoe Club and I represented Fiji in Waka Ama and Sydney Challenge 2025 and this is the first time I will be representing Fiji in the Pacific Mini Games. And one challenge for me would be balancing paddling and my school work.”

Nikita first dived into swimming during her primary school days before discovering the sport that would capture her heart.

From the moment she tried va’a, she knew she had found her true calling.

Balancing the demands of intense training with her studies remains her biggest challenge, but her determination shines through.

