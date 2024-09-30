Team Fiji wins three more, secures international chess title

[Source: Fiji Chess Federation/Facebook]]

Team Fiji celebrated a successful run at the 45th World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, with victories over Mauritius, Antigua and Barbuda, and Bahrain.

These wins were instrumental in securing a Women’s Candidate Master title for Fiji, highlighting the strong performances of the women’s team under the leadership of Head of Delegation Candidate Master Taione Sikivou and captains CM Goru Arvind (Open) and William Robert Raymond Bennion (Women).

The Fiji Women’s Team dominated Mauritius with a 3-1 victory, followed by a close 2.5-1.5 win against Bahrain.

The Fiji Open Team also performed exceptionally, whitewashing Antigua and Barbuda 4-0.

With key players like WCM Gloria Sukhu, CM Manoj Kumar, and 17-year-old Makayla Sukhu contributing, Team Fiji’s success was marked by teamwork, resilience, and a major title achievement for the nation on the international chess stage.